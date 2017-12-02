POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Ex-president open to talks with Saudi-led bloc
The War in Yemen: Ex-president open to talks with Saudi-led bloc
The former president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, says he's prepared to turn over a new page with Saudi Arabia IF its coalition ends attacks on the country. The Saudi-led bloc has welcomed the move. Saleh made the offer after fierce fighting erupted between his supporters and Houthi rebels in the capital Sanaa. The former president also called for an uprising against the Houthis. Up until now, the two groups have largely been united in fighting the Saudi-led coalition. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 2, 2017
