The War in Yemen: Ex-president open to talks with Saudi-led bloc

The former president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, says he's prepared to turn over a new page with Saudi Arabia IF its coalition ends attacks on the country. The Saudi-led bloc has welcomed the move. Saleh made the offer after fierce fighting erupted between his supporters and Houthi rebels in the capital Sanaa. The former president also called for an uprising against the Houthis. Up until now, the two groups have largely been united in fighting the Saudi-led coalition.