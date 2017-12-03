POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Heart to Heart: Surgeon conducts new method of heart surgery
02:45
Heart to Heart: Surgeon conducts new method of heart surgery
A Turkish-born surgeon in Belgium says he's the first person in the world to conduct certain heart operations without opening up the patient's chest. Instead he operates through a small gap between the rib and some keyholes in the patient's side. Jack Parrock's report contains images from within the operating theatre that some viewers may find unsettling. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 3, 2017
