Myanmar TRT Journalists: Reporters face new charges on immigration
02:22
World
In Myanmar, the situation for three detained TRT World journalists and their driver is getting worse. They're now expected to appear in court on Monday, to face even more charges. Alican Ayanlar explains the latest developments.
December 3, 2017
