The War in Yemen: UN calls on all sides to cease hostilities
01:40
World
The War in Yemen: UN calls on all sides to cease hostilities
A search for survivors is underway in northwestern Yemen following a Saudi-led coalition air strike. Residents say at least twelve people were killed in the attack on a Houthi rebel stronghold. Meanwhile the rebels claim they fired a missile towards a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, which is a coalition partner. The UN has called on all sides to cease hostilities. Philip Owira reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
