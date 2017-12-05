POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on one with Theodoros Terzopoulos
04:12
World
One on one with Theodoros Terzopoulos
Turning to the stage now... Theodoros Terzopoulos is a theatre director known for staging Greek tragedies around the world. He first came to Istanbul in 1990 with a performance of Euripides’ Bacchae. And now he's returned to the stage with Encore, the third in a trilogy he's been working on as part of the Istanbul Theatre festival. Showcase's Miranda Atty sat down with the director to talk tragedies, acting and why he's so drawn to Istanbul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?