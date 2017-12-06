POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
5 films that influenced 'The Godfather'
5 films that influenced 'The Godfather'
Many well-known directors are quick to name The Godfather as their favourite movie. And while it's gone on to influence generations of filmmakers, it was also heavily influenced by many films that came before it. Showcase looks through 5 of these films. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
