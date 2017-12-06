What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Money Talks: Turkish Lira falls to record low against US Dollar

Rising inflation and growing strains with overseas allies are spooking investors away from the local currency. The Turkish Lira touched a record low of 3.97 against the US Dollar early on Tuesday. Mobin Nasir reports. For their analyses Daily Sabah Financial columnist Taha Arvas joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world