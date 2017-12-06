World Share

Money Talks: EU adopts blacklist of tax havens

The European Union has released its blacklist of tax havens. It includes 17 countries outside the EU. And it is part of Brussels' crackdown on tax avoidance. This follows the release of millions of confidential documents in recent years showing how companies and the rich avoid paying their dues. We are joined by Tomasso Faccio, International Tax Expert at the Nottingham University Business School. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world