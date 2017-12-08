World Share

Irish Border: Farmers fear a 'hard' Brexit will hurt business

South of the Northern Ireland border, in Ireland, there are concerns how Brexit could impact the country's economy - which is closely linked to that of the UK. And, as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, Irish farmers would be particularly vulnerable to a 'hard Brexit'. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world