POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yemen’s quest for peace
13:37
World
Yemen’s quest for peace
Right now, peace in Yemen seems as far away as ever. The Arab nation is in the middle of a civil war. Thousands have been killed and millions of children need urgent medical help. And then there's the cholera epidemic. And you'd think things couldn't get much worse. But just days ago, Houthi rebels killed the former president and their one-time ally, Ali Abdullah Saleh, plunging the country into further unrest. The last few days have seen some of the fiercest fightings since the conflict began almost three years ago. So what are a prospect for peace in Yemen? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?