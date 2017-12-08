World Share

Wes Anderson and 'Isle of Dogs'

Wes Anderson is one of the very few directors to rival Hollywood blockbuster filmmakers at the box office, despite producing niche films. His movies draw inspiration from the likes of cartoonist Charles Schulz and author J.D. Salinger. His eagerly awaited stop-motion animation feature - Isle of Dogs - has been chosen to open the Berlin Film Festival. So we thought now was the perfect time to present you with a mini-retrospective of this visionary director's work.