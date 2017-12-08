POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California Wildfires: One dead as fires rage for fourth day
US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in California as it battled apocalyptic wildfires for a fourth day. Almost 200-thousand people have been forced to evacuate their homes across Southern California. Hundreds of structures have been destroyed and at least one person left dead. Alexi Noelle has the latest.
December 8, 2017
