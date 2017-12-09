World Share

Baghdad Cafe: Artists and residents find haven amid violence

Now, I have a story that's a little bit different. The news out of Iraq is usually about a bombing or sectarian violence. But there's another side, that people there want you to see. Yasin Eken reports on a special little cafe in Baghdad, that's trying to embody the people's spirit of survival.