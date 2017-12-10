World Share

Syrian Squash Dreamers: Refugee girls aim to compete internationally

Millions of Syrian refugees have lost their homes, and their children have missed out on their educations. But a programme in Jordan, is trying to turn refugee athletes into international stars and scholars. Ben Said reports.