POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mexico Crime: Artists find bright solution to tackle violence
03:11
World
Mexico Crime: Artists find bright solution to tackle violence
In Mexico, crime and violence affect the most impoverished people in society. And gangs in slums control areas that are inaccessible to the police. But as Alasdair Baverstock reports, one city, has come up with a colourful way to tackle its most dangerous neighbourhoods. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?