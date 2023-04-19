POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia’s water shortages deepens despite rationing measures
Activists in Tunisia say the country's severe water crisis has deepened despite a rationing order that's been in place since the 31st of March. Tunisia's government ordered cuts in usage across the country from April to September, but so far there's no sign of improvement. Tunisians are now in the fifth year of a severe water shortage across the North African country. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
April 19, 2023
