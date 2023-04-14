POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How Exoskeletons Are Looking to Change Warfare and Healthcare
12:45
World
How Exoskeletons Are Looking to Change Warfare and Healthcare
NexTech looks at a Turkish company that is preparing to take a leap in the world of exoskeletons. First conceived during the industrial revolution, these robotic suits have graced the big screen and are now moving on to the battlefield as well as hospitals and factory assembly lines. We look at how exoskeletons, a combination of mechanical precision and human ingenuity, is opening up endless opportunities in our daily lives.
April 14, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?