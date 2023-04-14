POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yemeni prisoner exchange under way as hope for peace increases
04:09
World
Yemeni prisoner exchange under way as hope for peace increases
The release and swap of nearly 900 detainees by the two sides in Yemen's conflict has begun amid peace talks between Saudi envoys and the Houthis. The first two simultaneous exchange flights landed in the government city of Aden carrying 35 people, and in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa carrying 125. Middle East analyst Elisabeth Kendall unpacks the significance of this. #Yemenprisonerswap #Saudi #Houthi
April 14, 2023
