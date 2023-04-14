April 14, 2023
02:18
French constitutional court upholds raising legal retirement age
Controversial plans to raise the pension age in France have been approved by the country's highest constitutional court. The government wants to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The plans have triggered days of widespread protests against President Emmanuel Macron who has described the changes as a necessity to salvage France's pensions system. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
