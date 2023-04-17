POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
OpenAI's ChatGPT poses challenges for Indian population
02:42
World
OpenAI's ChatGPT poses challenges for Indian population
Some of the tech sector's most prominent players, including Elon Musk, have called for a pause on developing robust AI systems. The appeal was published in a letter, just two weeks after OpenAI announced the launch of GPT-4, a highly advanced version of its chatbot tool, ChatGPT. Smita Sharma spoke to some prominent voices in Delhi about what's driving the AI debate. #chatgptindia #fakenews #aianimation
April 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?