Xi Jinping calls Zelenskyy to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jingping on Wednesday. The call fulfills a longstanding goal of Kiev, which has publicly sought such talks for months, especially since Xi met with Putin in Moscow in March. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said it will send a delegation to Kiev to explore options for a political settlement of the conflict. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
April 26, 2023
