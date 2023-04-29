POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Overseas voting underway at customs offices and foreign missions
02:32
World
Overseas voting underway at customs offices and foreign missions
Turkish citizens living in the United Kingdom have started casting their ballots in the Turkish elections. Almost 130,000 Turks are eligible to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections that will take place on May 14th. The UK follows other large communities in Germany and France, who have already started their voting process. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from London.
April 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?