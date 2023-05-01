POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Abu Hussein al Qurashi neutralised by the Turkish forces an during operation in Syria
02:47
World
Since 2015, Turkiye has been working to expose and destroy Daesh in Syria and Iraq. Late last month, police arrested 19 foreign nationals in Ankara who had allegedly been in contact with Daesh terrorists. On Sunday President Erdogan announced that the Turkish intelligence agency had neutralised Daesh leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi during an operation in Syria. Sena Saylan reports.
May 1, 2023
