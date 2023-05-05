POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Wagner chief says fighters will be pulled from Bakhmut on May 10
01:17
World
Wagner chief says fighters will be pulled from Bakhmut on May 10
The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group says his forces will pull out of the embattled city of Bakhmut on May the 10th. The announcement comes after Yevgeny Prighozin criticised officials in Moscow for ammunition shortages that he says have led to unnecessary losses. It's the latest sign of deep-rooted tensions in pro-Moscow camps, which are expected to reflect on the battlefield. Priyanka Navani has our top story this hour.
May 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?