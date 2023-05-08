POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
401 killed in floods that hit two villages in eastern DRC
01:37
World
401 killed in floods that hit two villages in eastern DRC
More than 400 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after flooding and landslides caused by torrential rains that hit the eastern province of South Kivu. Nearly nine thousand people have been displaced since Friday bringing misery to thousands of families. Flooding in neighbouring Rwanda left 129 people dead last week, but the UN says the situation in Congo is much worse. Shoaib Hasan reports.
May 8, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?