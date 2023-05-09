World Share

Clashes break out in Pakistan after former PM Imran Khan detained

Protests have erupted across Pakistan after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the High Court in Islamabad. Khan had just been granted bail by the court in another case. The arrest happened hours after Khan accused top military officials of plotting to assassinate him. The former leader was ousted in April 2022 in a move he believes was orchestrated by the powerful military establishment. Shoaib Hasan reports.