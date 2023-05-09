World Share

Russia marks Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin says civilization is at a 'decisive turning point' and that 'real war has been unleashed' against Russia. In Ukraine, the Russian military didn‚t manage to secure the capture of Bakhmut as a achivement to mark Victory Day. Instead, during the parade in the capital, the head of Wagner mercenary group, once again complained of ammunition scarcity. Dasha Chernyshova reports.