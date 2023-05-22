What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Ruling party still short of majority despite clear election win in Greece

Ruling conservatives have scored a big victory in Greece's national elections. The New Democracy party has won 40% of the vote while the left-wing opposition Syriza trailed second with 20 percent. Yet, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis failed to win enough seats to form a government alone, with a second round of elections needed if no one is able to form a coalition. Filio Kontrafouri reports from Athens.