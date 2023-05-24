POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian PM hails China ties in face of 'pressure' from West
04:27
World
Russian PM hails China ties in face of 'pressure' from West
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says ties with China are at an unprecedented level, despite disapproval from the West of their relationship as the war drags on. Mishustin is in Beijing for bilateral meetings and has already signed a set of agreements with China. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University unpacks what kind of co-operation is expected between the two countries.
May 24, 2023
