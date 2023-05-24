World Share

Moscow: We will respond to future incursions 'extremely harshly'

One of Russia's most modern warships has narrowly avoided being blown up in the Black Sea. Pictures of the incident have just been released by Moscow and come at the same time as Russian defence officials revealed more details of the recent incident where an anti-Kremlin group staged a cross border raid from Ukraine. They say 70 of the attackers were killed after several days of fighting in Russia's Belgorod region. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.