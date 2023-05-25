World Share

South Korean team completes Fukushima nuclear power inspection

A 21-strong team from South Korea has completed an inspection of the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant. It melted down after an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 caused it to lose power. Now, Japan is planning to release treated wastewater from the plant into the sea. This has triggered protest from local communities and neighbouring countries. Nuclear specialist Shaun Burnie weighs in on these local protests.