President Erdogan Wins Another Five-Year Term
85 million people have won. That's how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdgoan described his election victory. With nearly all ballot boxes counted, President Erdogan was declared the winner with more than 52% of the votes, versus his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who finished with 47.8%. Neither candidate crossed the 50% threshold in the first round of the elections on May 14, forcing Sunday's runoff. Guests: Klaus Jurgens- European Affairs Analyst Matthew Bryza- Former US Ambassador Necdet Ozcelik- Political Analyst
May 29, 2023
