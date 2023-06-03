World Share

Africa Matters: Nigeria's New President

Nigeria has a new president, and he's already announced a major shift in domestic policy. But what are his priorities now and how is his foreign policy likely to take shape? We'll also tell you about a timeless business tradition among a Nigerian community that's passing down much needed skills, in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent