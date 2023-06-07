POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Canada's wildfire smoke sets off alerts in New York and Ottawa
01:53
World
Canada's wildfire smoke sets off alerts in New York and Ottawa
Tens of millions of people in North America have been warned of dangerous air quality as intense wildfires rage across Canada. Toronto and New York City recorded among the worst air quality levels in the world overnight. Public health officials have cautioned people not to exercise outside and to minimise exposure to the smoke as much as possible. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.
June 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?