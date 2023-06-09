Putin says preparations for Belarus nuclear facilities under way

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine has renewed its accusations that Russia was responsible for blowing up the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. A Norwegian seismic survey says it has evidence of an explosion at the dam in the early hours of Tuesday morning. US officials say their satellites spotted explosions just before the flooding started. President Vladimir Putin says Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus in early July and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces are making progress in their new offensive. Simon McGregor-wood has more.
June 9, 2023
