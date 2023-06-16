World Share

Report finds that Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament

A British Parliamentary Committee has found that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson did mislead parliament when questioned about parties in Downing Street during the pandemic. It said he was in contempt of parliament and attempted to undermine democratic institutions. Johnson issued a statement rejecting the findings and accusing the committee of a witch hunt. He resigned as an MP last week on receiving a draft of the report. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.