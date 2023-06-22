POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN: Afghan women ban makes Taliban recognition near ‘impossible’
04:56
World
UN: Afghan women ban makes Taliban recognition near ‘impossible’
The UN special envoy to Afghanistan says the ruling Taliban has continued to impose restrictions on women's rights. Roza Otunbayeva says while the group is hoping for international recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, its actions contradict basic human rights, and this is making such recognition 'nearly impossible.' Political analyst Diva Patang unpacks the political issues and the plight of Afghan women.
June 22, 2023
