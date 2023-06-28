POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least eight killed in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk
At least eight killed in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk
Despite days of chaos at the Kremlin over Vladimir Putin's control of Russian fighters, there's been no let-up in attacks on Ukraine. Russian missiles have hit Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 8 people and injuring many more. They struck a restaurant and shopping area in the city centre, which is under Ukrainian control but close to Russian occupied areas. Several people have been injured and there are fears of people trapped under the rubble. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
June 28, 2023
