POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why war is a problem in terms of potential politicisation of aid deliveries
04:27
World
Why war is a problem in terms of potential politicisation of aid deliveries
Delivering humanitarian assistance to war-torn countries is becoming a bigger problem in light of several recent reports saying that in some cases the aid is being stolen by the warring sides. The UN recently joined the US in saying it’s going to suspend food deliveries to Ethiopia, because the supplies were being diverted. Andrew Schroeder, Vice President of Research and Analysis at Direct Relief, has more.
June 28, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?