Rome's locals concerned high tourism will squeeze public services
01:35
World
Rome's locals concerned high tourism will squeeze public services
With a rich history of culture, cuisine and churches it's easy to see why Rome is one of the world's top holiday destinations. So far, the number of tourists has sharply increased compared to 2022 - with 30 million globetrotters expected this year. But as Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports, while the visitors and their money are welcome, locals are concerned about the added pressure on the place they call home.
July 9, 2023
