Erdoğan: Sweden's membership possible if EU opens door to Türkiye
Erdoğan: Sweden's membership possible if EU opens door to Türkiye
The war in Ukraine and Sweden's accession to the world's biggest military alliance will be the main talking points at this week's NATO summit in Lithaunia. Before leaving for Vilnius, the Turkish president has said he'll be asking EU leaders to open a path for his country's membership of the political and economic bloc before he gives Stockholm the OK to join NATO. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also repeated that Washington must not link Turkish approval to Ankara's desire to buy American F-16 fighter jets. Asli Atbas reports.
July 10, 2023
