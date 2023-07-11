July 11, 2023
04:42
04:42
Israelis hold demonstrations against judicial reform bill
Israelis are demonstrating against the preliminary passage of Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposed judicial reform bill. On Monday Israel's parliament gave initial approval to a contentious bill which would limit the power of the Supreme Court, thus pushing forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has polarised the country. Political analyst Akiva Eldar explains whether these protests will achieve anything.
