Asylum seeker barge docks in UK after migration bill passes

Amnesty International has described the arrival of a vessel to house asylum seekers in the South of England as a 'bleak day for human rights' in the UK. The barge which will hold five hundred adult men is part of the government’s plan to cut costs by ending the use of hotels, and to stop flow of small boats crossing the Channel. Its arrival comes hours after the British government's Illegal Migration Bill moved a step closer to becoming law. Simon McGregor Wood reports.