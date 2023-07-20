POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdoğan calls on the international community to recognise TRNC
World
The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has repeated his call for the international community to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. His comments came during a visit to the TRNC to mark Peace and Freedom Day. 49 years ago today, the Turkish Peace Operation began in northern Cyprus, to end ethnic violence against Turkish Cypriots. Melinda Nucifora has sent this report from Lefkosa
July 20, 2023
