Serbia revokes free travel regime Cubans used to escape to Europe
Cuban migrants are speaking out about the struggle for democracy in their homeland and their journeys to seek political asylum. Some are living in Serbia, a country which, until recently, did not require Cuban citizens to have visas, but Belgrade has now revoked the free travel regime, closing down a passage into Europe which fleeing Cubans have used for decades. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
July 22, 2023
