World Share

PM Hun Sen's ruling party claims 'landslide' victory

The United States is pausing some of its foreign aid to Cambodia after the country's ruling party declared a 'landslide' victory in Sunday's election. The US will also impose a visa ban for several individuals, who it says undermined democracy. Washington has called the vote quote 'neither free nor fair.' The ruling Cambodian People's Party was seen as the only real contender in the race after a years-long political crackdown left the country without a feasible opposition. Claire Herriot reports.