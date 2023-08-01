POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian drones strike Moscow skyscraper early Tuesday morning
Russia is reporting that drone strikes have once again targeted Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Moscow says its anti-aircraft units downed a number of drones - but one did strike a high-rise building for the second time in just a few days. No injuries have been reported but it appears to be the latest in retaliatory moves between Moscow and Kiev. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
August 1, 2023
