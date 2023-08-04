POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Death toll from Monday's suicide bombing in Pakistan reaches 63
The death toll from a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan has risen to 63 after eight more people succumbed to their injuries. It's one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country in recent years. The bomber targeted a campaign rally of a pro-Taliban cleric - Fazlur Rehman. The attack injured almost 200-people, more than 120 remain in hospital as their treatment continues. The attack was carried out in a region near the border with Afghanistan, which has been one of the most politically turbulent landscapes in Pakistan for decades.
August 4, 2023
