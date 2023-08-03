POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta protest foreign interference
02:28
World
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta protest foreign interference
Hundreds of people have marched across Niger against international sanctions and what they say is foreign interference in the country. It's happening a week after a military coup overthrew Niger's elected President Mohammad Bazoum. It's prompted sanctions and censure from the regional ECOWAS alliance and the international community - including the US and the EU. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
August 3, 2023
