POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anti-pxxdo movie Sound Of Freedom - better than Barbenheimer
26:54
Culture
Anti-pxxdo movie Sound Of Freedom - better than Barbenheimer
This week Nexus at the movies - but we’re not looking at Barbie and Oppenheimer - they’ve had plenty of attention already - no we’re looking at a far more serious and important film called ‘Sound of Freedom’. It’s based on a true story and is about a former undercover agent Tim Ballard who’s saved thousands of children from human traffickers and paedophiles. You’d think everyone would be behind that kind of movie but they’re not. The mainstream media and many in Hollywood are actually trying to tear it down. Guests: Craig Sawyer - Founder of Veterans for Child Rescue Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@VeteransForChildRescue Twitter: @RealCraigSawyer Ali Boak - Director of the Global Center on Human Trafficking Twitter: @alisonboak Rodney Scott – Retired Chief of the United States Border Patrol Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TexasPublicPolicyFoundation Twitter: @rodneyscottbp
August 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?